Slaton ISD school board votes to adopt four-day school week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slaton ISD. will move to a four-day school week starting next year. This comes after the school board passed the measure in a 4 to 1 vote last night.

Slaton ISD Superintendent, Jim Andrus says, “What it will look like is school four days a week, the first semester we are looking at a calendar that says we are off on Mondays, and on the second semester we would be off on Fridays.”

That new calendar will go into effect in the fall of 2023, acting as a pilot period for the next three years.

“So that we can go back to a five-day week if it doesn’t work,” Andrus said.

However, the district is not expecting a need to go back to a five-day week.

“We understand that student attendance increases, teacher attendance increases and that academically, we expect to be very successful with this model,” Andrus said.

Assistant Superintendent Shelli Crow also hopes it gives students who work an advantage.

“We are hoping that that gives them the extra day to pick up extra hours, help their families, make a little bit more money, and then come back to us on Monday ready to go,” Crow said.

During those three years, teachers would come in on that off day for workdays twice a month.

“That gives teachers time to be creative in their craft and they do not have that during their regular day,” Andrus said.

Craft aside, teachers want to know if this new schedule would cut into their summers. But, Superintendent Andrus says it won’t have a significant impact.

“School would probably start for our teachers the first week of August. They have typically started in the second week of August, but school would end at the same time. We would be out by Memorial Day,” Andrus said.

The Slaton community was also concerned about childcare for parents who work five days a week.

“One of the churches talked about opening up their gym and having a program. We are looking at a boy and girls club maybe in the Earl Pow Center and so we are looking at some options.,” Andrus said.

While the district is still working on the specifics, administrators are confident the shorter week will give Slaton students a better education.

“If we can get the good teachers in front of the kids - whether you are there four days, five days, two days - they are going to get the best education,” Crow said.

