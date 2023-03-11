Hobbs Lady Eagles win State Championship

Albuquerque, NM (KCBD) - Playing in their 6th straight State Championship game, the No. 1 Hobbs Lady Eagles beat No. 3 Volcano Vista 52-45 to win the 5A State Championship at the Pit in Albuquerque Saturday.

Hobbs led by 3 at the half, but came out hot in the third stretching the lead to 10 at 33-23 after 3 quarters.

Jayla David had a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Nakia Mojica also scored 12 points.

Bhret Clay added 11 points and Brynn Hargrove chipped in 10.

After falling in the State Title game the last two seasons, Hobbs wins their third State Title in six years.

Congrats to Joe Carpenter and the Lady Eagles.

With Hobbs getting KCBD, I was honored to drive from Kansas City with photographer Andrew Wood 12 1/2 hours 806 miles through five States to get to The Pit to cover the Lady Eagles.

