Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Hobbs Lady Eagles win State Championship

Playing in their 6th straight State Championship game, the No. 1 Hobbs Lady Eagles beat No. 3...
Playing in their 6th straight State Championship game, the No. 1 Hobbs Lady Eagles beat No. 3 Volcano Vista 52-45 to win the 5A State Championship at the Pit in Albuquerque Saturday.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Albuquerque, NM (KCBD) - Playing in their 6th straight State Championship game, the No. 1 Hobbs Lady Eagles beat No. 3 Volcano Vista 52-45 to win the 5A State Championship at the Pit in Albuquerque Saturday.

Hobbs led by 3 at the half, but came out hot in the third stretching the lead to 10 at 33-23 after 3 quarters.

Jayla David had a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Nakia Mojica also scored 12 points.

Bhret Clay added 11 points and Brynn Hargrove chipped in 10.

After falling in the State Title game the last two seasons, Hobbs wins their third State Title in six years.

Congrats to Joe Carpenter and the Lady Eagles.

With Hobbs getting KCBD, I was honored to drive from Kansas City with photographer Andrew Wood 12 1/2 hours 806 miles through five States to get to The Pit to cover the Lady Eagles.

The Hobbs Lady Eagles are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week. Watch them Sunday night on KCBD Sports Xtra.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Adams after Oklahoma
Texas Tech to pay Mark Adams more than $4 million, forms coach search committee
According to LPD, officers have a suspect in custody.
One shot, killed in central Lubbock robbery
J Nicholas Bryant, 26
26-year-old fraudster sentenced to 14 years in prison following boasts about criminal conduct
Police are investigating an East Lubbock shooting that left one person injured.
1 dead after East Lubbock shooting overnight
Welcome Sanders, 46.
Lubbock man indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Latest News

In a great game that needed overtime, No. 1 Graford edged No. 2 Jayton 49-44 to win the 1A Boys...
Jayton falls in overtime in State Title game
New Home at State 2023
New Home falls to Lipan at State
Source: KCBD Video
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Jayton Jaybirds
The Jayton Jaybirds are on their way to the 1A State Tournament after beating Happy and Lorenzo...
Hoop Madness Team of The Week: Jayton Jaybirds