Jayton falls in overtime in State Title game

In a great game that needed overtime, No. 1 Graford edged No. 2 Jayton 49-44 to win the 1A Boys State Championship game Saturday morning at the Alamodome In San Antonio.(Team Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - In a great game that needed overtime, No. 1 Graford edged No. 2 Jayton 49-44 to win the 1A Boys State Championship game Saturday morning at the Alamodome In San Antonio.

Jayton opened the State Title game with a three-pointer from Griff Reel and ended the first with a three-pointer from Sean Stanaland to make it 10-10 after 1.

The Jaybirds were down eight in the second quarter but cut it to three to trail 21-18 at the half.

In the third, Graford tried a three that was blocked by Stanaland. He grabbed the loose ball, drove and was fouled as he got the layup. That gave Jayton the lead as they started the quarter on a 10-0 run to lead 28-21.

Graford would go on a 9-0 run to lead 33-31 early in the 4th.

Stanaland hit a three-pointer with 12 seconds left to tie the game at 41 and force overtime!

Stanaland led Jayton with 22 points. Reel added 10 points.

The loss was the first for Jayton to a 1A team this season.

The Jayton Jaybirds finish the season 38-3!

What a great run by the Jaybirds.

