Lubbock professionals share advice for young women

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, in honor of Women’s History Month, we spoke with two accomplished Lubbock women about the challenges they’ve faced and what advice they would give to young women just getting started.

First, we asked why they love being a woman.

Dr. Angela Shaw is a Professor at Texas Tech University in the Department of Animal and Food Sciences.

“I love this month because it highlights all of the work around the world,” Shaw said.

Erzhena Soktoeva is a software engineer here in Lubbock.

Soktoeva said, “Being able to bring a different perspective to different rooms and being able to represent half of the population.”

“Just thinking about my ancestors and those that have come before,” Shaw said. “It’s just inspiring.”

When asked about the challenges she faced being a woman, Erzhena said, “Society has expectations of...if you’re not going to dedicate your time to your family, then you should be a career woman and to that I say, why can’t we just exist? Both sides of the coin feel unfair.”

“Initially,” Shaw said, “it was having confidence and being the only one in the room, but now it’s making sure I’m recruiting and letting young girls and the youth know there’s an option for you.”

“I’m so grateful that I come from a family where we say you could do whatever you want to do,” Shaw said. “It doesn’t matter, your gender.”

“Experience some adversities, but also having a lot of positive experiences, like I can bring my voice into rooms and really make a difference,” Erzhena said.

Shaw’s advice to young women? “Be confident in what your talents are and who you are and not change based on what people tell you you could do.”

Erzhena’s advice: “To be aware of a variety of options of things that they can do and just dream big do the things that they want to do.”

We asked Shaw and Erzhena, if you could describe being a woman in three words what would they be?

Shaw said, ”Joyful, empowering, love.”

Erzhena said, “Empathetic, empowering.”

The Education Task Force of Sonoma County, California planned and executed a Women’s History Week in 1978.

The women selected the week of March 8th to correspond with International Women’s Day. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued the first proclamation declaring the week of March 8th as National Women’s Week. In 1987, congress passed Public Law 100-9, designating March as Women’s History Month, which then became recognized internationally.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.