Texas Tech baseball gets the big win over No. 23 Iowa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech took over Friday night, beating No. 23 Iowa 17-5 for the first of their three-game series. They will continue Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Red Raiders wasted no time getting on the board with Dillon Carter getting his first three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning, bringing around Owen Washburn and Hudson White.

Will Burns added to the Red Raider scoreboard with a double in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring in Carter.

Texas Tech took the lead early and kept it for the remainder of the game.

