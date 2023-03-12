Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

1 injured in West Lubbock dog attack

By KCBD Digital
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is being treated for injuries after a dog attack that happened in West Lubbock on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the call near Highway 114 and Wausau Avenue around 1 p.m.

That’s where they report finding one person with moderate injuries.

Police say the dog was captured by Lubbock Animal Services, but no other information has been released as of Saturday night.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Adams after Oklahoma
Texas Tech to pay Mark Adams more than $4 million, forms coach search committee
According to LPD, officers have a suspect in custody.
One shot, killed in central Lubbock robbery
J Nicholas Bryant, 26
26-year-old fraudster sentenced to 14 years in prison following boasts about criminal conduct
Police are investigating an East Lubbock shooting that left one person injured.
1 dead after East Lubbock shooting overnight
Arrested Payne Springs officers charged
Police chief, officer in Texas town used informant to buy, sell drugs, court documents say

Latest News

Hub City Street Hoops' annual First Responders Game.
Hub City Street Hoops building relationships between officers and kids
KCBD News at 10
Mark Adams after Oklahoma
Texas Tech to pay Mark Adams more than $4 million, forms coach search committee
Agricultural practices evolved to stop soil erosion
Agricultural practices evolved to stop soil erosion