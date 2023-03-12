1 injured in West Lubbock dog attack

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is being treated for injuries after a dog attack that happened in West Lubbock on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the call near Highway 114 and Wausau Avenue around 1 p.m.

That’s where they report finding one person with moderate injuries.

Police say the dog was captured by Lubbock Animal Services, but no other information has been released as of Saturday night.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.