Daylight Saving Time begins tonight, not as warm tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spring forward tonight! As Daylight Saving Time begins we will turn our clocks forward and lose an hour around 2 a.m.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s, with partly cloudy skies. Northeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow morning winds will be light coming form the east around 10 mph, increasing in the afternoon to 10 to 15 mph from the southeast. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with sunny skies.

Sunday night will be cold with temperatures in the lower 30s. There is a slight chance of rain in the forecast for the southeastern part of the viewing area. East winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Monday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with mostly sunny skies. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Monday night temperatures will be near 35° with cloudy skies. Another slight chance of rain is in the forecast, with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.