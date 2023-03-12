Jones claims NCAA 60m title Saturday

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (NEWS RELEASE) – Terrence Jones lived up to the hype Saturday evening as the NCAA’s 60m dash leader took home the national title in the event with a blistering time of 6.46. Jones is the program’s first 60m NCAA champion.

The men’s program capped off the meet totaling 29 points taking 5th overall while the women’s side tallied eight points.

After finishing 3rd in the prelims (6.54) last night, Jones wasted no time bringing the crowd to their feet becoming Tech’s first champion of the weekend. With his time of 6.46 it’s the second time this season he’s registered that time. It ties his No. 2 all-time Tech mark and now gives him six of the top-10 marks.

Shortly after, Caleb Dean and Antoine Andrews combined to give TTU 11 points, led by Dean as he finished the runner-up in the 60m hurdles with a time of 7.59. Andrews placed 6th with a time of 7.73. He becomes the second-straight true freshman to become a First Team All-American in the event – Vashaun Vascianna (2022).

Denim Rogers was the first Red Raider to conclude his day after completing his two-day heptathlon run scoring 5,948 points, a new Tech record. Rogers started his day going from 13th to 6th in the overall standings as he ran a 7.74 in the 60m hurdles, collecting 1,048 points. He would go on to place 9th in the pole vault with a height of 4.66m (15- 3 ½) and set a new PB in the 1000m, clocking in at 2:43.97.

Rogers took down Gary Haasbroek’s record nearly to the year as Haasbroek set the mark of 5,867 points at last year’s NCAA indoor meet (3/12/2022).

Demisha Roswell and Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta highlighted the women’s Tech side as its two lone First Team All-Americans. Roswell clocked in at 8.00 to finish 5th in the 60m hurdles.

On her both of triple jumps today, Fosther-Katta set the No. 3 and No. 4 all-time marks for Tech indoors. The France native walked away with a PB jump of 14.20m (46-7 ¼) for 5th. Her first jump put her 3rd in the competition momentarily at 14.18m (46-6 ¼).

Notes

Omamuyovwi Erhire placed 13th in the jump going 2.15m (7- ½)

Onaara Obamuwagun finished 11th in the triple jump with a PB of 13.55m (44-5 ½)

Chris Welch placed 10th in the triple jump at 16.19m (53- 1 ½)

