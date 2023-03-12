Offense explodes as Tech sweeps day two

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Powered by grand slams from Makinzy Herzog and Arriana Villa, Texas Tech earned a pair of convincing wins to sweep day two of the Texas Tech Invitational Saturday at Rocky Johnson Field.

The Red Raiders (19-7) utilized the two grand slams in game one to topple Manhattan (3-10), 13-5 before a 12-run frame lifted Tech past New Mexico (12-14) in the night cap, 14-5.

Today marked the first time since March 21, 2021, that the Red Raiders have smashed two grand slams in a game. In the contest two years ago against Tarleton State, Tech blasted three grand slams.

The last time a 12-run inning took place also dates to the same contest against Tarleton State, where the Red Raiders tallied 13 runs in the third frame.

“It is all about belief; these guys have believed all year,” head coach Craig Snider said. “These guys have believed all year. They put in the work, and they have seen the fact that they can come back from deficits. That is important. We are always one swing away.”

Game One: Texas Tech 13, Manhattan 5

The Red Raiders scored 13 unanswered runs to down Manhattan, 13-5, to open day two of the invitational with a win.

The Jaspers jumped on the board first in the top of the opening frame with three runs after tallying three consecutive one-out hits.

Starter Olivia Rains found herself in trouble after a single and an error put runners on the corners with one-out in the top of the second. Sage Hoover (9-0) would give up a base-clearing double before working out of the frame.

The Red Raider offense would quickly flip the script in the bottom of the second after a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases for Herzog. Herzog would then blast the first strike she saw deep over the right-center wall for her first grand slam of the season.

Directly following Herzog, Kailey Wyckoff continued her already impressive weekend with a solo shot to knot the game at five.

Hoover started to heat up in the third, fanning a pair to retire the side.

An RBI single from Kennedy Crites plated the go-ahead run in the bottom of the third; however, the scoring didn’t stop there. A Chassety Raines single and a walk loaded the bases for Villa, who would draw a walk to put Tech up 7-5.

The floodgates broke open in the bottom of the fourth as Villa smashed the squad’s second grand slam of the afternoon to cap off a six-run frame.

Hoover picked up her team-leading ninth win of the season after entering in the second and scattering just two hits. The righty fanned seven batters and did not allow a run.

Game Two: Texas Tech 14, New Mexico 5

Again, the Red Raiders saw themselves down early after a three-run third frame put the Lobos up 3-1.

Tech’s first run of the contest came in the bottom of the opening frame when Carson Armijo knocked in Villa, who reached on a walk. After a quiet second frame for either side, New Mexico plated three runs, capped off by a Lauren Garcia double, to take a 3-1 lead.

However, the Red Raiders would not trail for long. A 12-run bottom of the third saw Tech take a commanding 13-3 lead.

A pair of singles set up Wyckoff for a base-clearing, RBI double to tie the game at three. Two batters later, a second base-clearing double, this time by Armijo, gave the Red Raiders the lead once and for all.

The rally continued with no outs as Demi Elder smashed a three-run home run to score Barraza and Raines, who reached on a single and hit by pitch, respectively. The 12-run affair was capped off by a two-run homer from Ellie Bailey.

The 14th and final run of the contest came in the bottom of the fourth as Elder knocked in a score with a sacrifice fly.

Herzog (2-1) earned the win in 3.0 innings of work after scattering three hits, three runs and a walk.

Next Up

The Red Raiders look to pick up their 20th victory of the season in the Sunday finale against New Mexico. First pitch is set for 12 p.m.

