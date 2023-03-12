Red Raider softball topples New Mexico

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders downed New Mexico, 7-2, in the weekend finale to extend their win streak to five and sweep the Texas Tech Invitational Sunday afternoon at Rocky Johnson field.

With the win, Texas Tech (20-7) picks up its 20th win of the season, marking the best start to the season since 2019.

“Our ball club did a really good job today and have put themselves in a good position for the rest of the year after picking up the 20th win,” head coach Craig Snider said. “I am proud of the girls’ fight, and I am very proud of our staff and what they have done. To be 20-7 is a really good feat for our team.”

The Red Raiders jumped on the board in the opening frame of the contest after back-to-back hits from Kailey Wyckoff and Arriana Villa set up Ellie Bailey for an RBI double that scored Wyckoff.

The Lobos (12-15) bounced right back with a two-run home run by Chloe Yeats to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the second. However, Makinzy Herzog would quickly retaliate with a two-run long ball of her own, her second homer of the weekend, to give Tech the lead again, and this time for good.

Starter Erna Carlin found herself in some danger in the top of the third after a bunt single and a walk put runners on first and second with no outs. Sage Hoover checked into the circle for Carlin and allowed a bloop single to move the runners; however, she forced the next batter to fly out. As the runner from third went to tag and score, centerfielder Chassety Raines fired a dart to the plate and got the runner to end the frame.

Similar to last night’s game versus the Lobos, the floodgates broke open in the third inning as Texas Tech hung four runs to take a 7-2 lead.

A hit by pitch and singles from Abbie Orrick and Raines loaded the bases with no one out. A wild pitch plated the first run of the inning before Demi Elder knocked in Orrick with a sacrifice fly. Herzog tallied her third RBI with a single to score Raines before Villa capped off the inning with an RBI fielder’s choice.

Hoover did not allow a run through her 3.2 innings of work to earn her 11th win of the season. Maddie Kuehl entered in the top of the seventh to close out the final frame. Kuehl worked around one hit to seal the deal for the Red Raiders.

Notable

Texas Tech had four sluggers bat above .600 this weekend – Makinzy Herzog (.714), Arriana Villa (.667), Kailey Wyckoff (.625) and Demi Elder (.625).

Elder led the offense with 10 RBIs through four games played. Herzog, Villa and Wyckoff each tallied eight RBIs in five games played.

All but one of the Red Raiders starters hit above .350 this weekend.

Hurler Sage Hoover did not allow an earned run through 12.1 innings of work this weekend. She posted a perfect 3-0 record.

Next Up

The Red Raiders will have a quick turnaround as they travel to San Marcos, Texas to take on Texas State Tuesday. Game one of the doubleheader is set for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.