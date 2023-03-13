19-year-old Midland man killed in rollover

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Midland man died at the hospital after a rollover on CR 1040, 14.5 miles east of Midland.

On March 9, DPS reports 19-year-old Freddy Hernandez was speeding as he entered a curve in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. Hernandez veered off the roadway rolling multiple times into a field.

Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Martinez was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he died two days later on March 11.

