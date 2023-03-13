Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

19-year-old Midland man killed in rollover

A Midland man died at the hospital after a rollover on CR 1040, 14.5 miles east of Midland.
A Midland man died at the hospital after a rollover on CR 1040, 14.5 miles east of Midland.(MGN)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Midland man died at the hospital after a rollover on CR 1040, 14.5 miles east of Midland.

On March 9, DPS reports 19-year-old Freddy Hernandez was speeding as he entered a curve in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. Hernandez veered off the roadway rolling multiple times into a field.

Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Martinez was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he died two days later on March 11.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
One person is being treated for injuries after a dog attack that happened in West Lubbock on...
1 injured in West Lubbock dog attack
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
Krista Gerlich TTU Lady Raiders Basketball Coach
Lady Raiders accept WNIT bid
Crew lead, Garciela Garcia, working at Farmhouse Vineyard.
Brownfield vineyard led by women from vines to wine tasting

Latest News

The City of Ropesville has issued a boil water notice due to a water well failure causing low...
City of Ropesville under boil water notice
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Lubbock Co. proposing restrictions on game rooms
Police are investigating after four people died in a shooting at a Dallas apartment building.
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building
Lubbock County Commissioners meet weekly
Lubbock County commissioners considering game room crackdown