Changing South Plains weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A variety of Spring weather will visit the South Plains and West Texas this week. From thunderstorms to snow, from well-above to well-below average temperatures, and at least a couple of windy days.

Light rain and even a few light snow showers have been falling over the northern viewing area this morning. No accumulation that would affect travel is expected.

Light rain showers remain possible until about midday over the northeastern viewing area. Amounts will generally be on the order of just a few hundredths of an inch.

The afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Highs will run about ten degrees below average for mid-March. (KCBD First Alert)

The afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Highs will run about ten degrees below average for mid-March. In addition, a breeze around 10 to 20 mph will add quite a chill to the air.

Light rain showers are likely over the northern viewing area tonight. These are likely to remain north of Lubbock, but near enough that we have a slight chance of rain in our forecast for Lubbock. As temperatures drop overnight, some light snow may fall over the northern viewing. No accumulation that would affect travel is expected.

Lubbock is likely briefly to dip to near freezing early Tuesday. (KCBD First Alert)

Lubbock is likely briefly to dip to near freezing early Tuesday.

Tomorrow also will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Will not as chilly as today, temperatures will peak about five degrees below average.

After a chilly start, with lows in the 30s and 40s, Wednesday will get quite warm. Under a partly sunny sky highs will be ten or more degrees above average. Wind speeds, unfortunately, will also be increasing.

A variety of Spring weather will visit the South Plains and West Texas this week. From thunderstorms to snow, from well-above to well-below average temperatures, and at least a couple of windy days. (KCBD First Alert)

While data this morning indicates a slight chance of showers Thursday and Friday, it points to a better chance Sunday and Monday. Keep an eye on our forecast. That shower potential includes the possibility of some snow.

LUBBOCK CLIMATOLOGY

Lubbock’s temperatures yesterday ranged from a low of 38° to a high of 64°. No precipitation was recorded at the airport.

For today, March 13, Lubbock’s average low is 38° and the average high 67°. The record low is 12° in 1950 and the record high is 91° in 1916.

Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month is a trace, recorded early this morning. That is 0.38″ below the month-to-date average. The total for the year is 0.75″, which is 0.93 below the year-to-date average.

Sunrise today is at 8:01 AM CDT, sunset at 7:53 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:59 AM CDT.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.