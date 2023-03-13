Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

FBI: Hate crimes showed another alarming rise in 2021

Eighteen murders were also reported to be hate crimes.
Eighteen murders were also reported to be hate crimes.(Cliff / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of hate crimes in the U.S. jumped again in 2021, continuing an alarming rise, according to FBI data released Monday.

The nearly 12% increase marks a reversal of a previous, incomplete report from the agency that appeared to show a drop but was missing data from some of the nation’s largest cities, including New York and Los Angeles.

The hate crime numbers now include those and other large departments, and the total is the highest level in decades, said Brian Levin, the director of the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University-San Bernardino.

“We are in a unique and disturbing era where hate crimes overall stay elevated for longer punctuated by broken records,” he said.

Most of the victims, 64.5% were targeted due to their race, ethnicity or ancestry. Another 16% were targeted over their sexual orientation, and 14% of cases involved religious bias, according to the FBI report.

Intimidation and assault made up the largest portion of cases and 18 murders were also reported to be hate crimes.

Half of the religion cases targeted Jewish people, a finding that comes amid rising antisemitism, said Jill Garvey, chief of staff at the Western States Center.

Monday’s report also underscores the need for better record-keeping. “We’re still not getting enough data to know what the extent of the problem is,” Garvey said.

The data shortfall in the previous report released in December was largely due to changes in how police must report their data to the FBI. To ensure a more complete picture, agency officials went back and allowed large departments to report under the previous system.

“Hate crimes and the devastation they cause communities have no place in this country. The Justice Department is committed to every tool and resource at our disposal to combat bias-motivated violence in all its forms,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
One person is being treated for injuries after a dog attack that happened in West Lubbock on...
1 injured in West Lubbock dog attack
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
A Midland man died at the hospital after a rollover on CR 1040, 14.5 miles east of Midland.
19-year-old Midland man killed in rollover
Krista Gerlich TTU Lady Raiders Basketball Coach
Lady Raiders accept WNIT bid

Latest News

Proposed regulations on game rooms
Proposed regulations on game rooms
Lubbock banker reassures local depositors
Lubbock banker reassures local despositors
In this courtroom sketch, in federal court in New York, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Sayfullo...
Divided jury means no death penalty for NYC bike path killer
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
At this time, no injuries have been reported and officers are currently searching the area for...
LCSO: Suspect in custody following shooting at 92nd and Avenue P