Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Hobbs Lady Eagles

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - The Hobbs Lady Eagles are the final Hoop Madness Team of the Week for this season.

The No. 1 Lady Eagles beat No. 3 Volcano Vista 52-45 to win the 5A State Championship at the Pit in Albuquerque Saturday

After falling in the State Title game the for past two seasons, Hobbs now wins their third State Title in six years.

Congrats to Joe Carpenter and the Lady Eagles as they finish up 28-3 and State Champs.

With Hobbs in KCBD’s viewing area, Pete Christy and photographer Andrew Wood left the Big 12 Championships in Kansas City Friday, driving 12 1/2 hours 806 miles through five States to get to The Pit in Albuquerque to cover the Lady Eagles.

Congrats to the Hobbs Lady Eagles as we wrap up another incredible season of Hoop Madness Coverage.

