Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Mee Tess

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tess KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She’s a one-year-old pointer mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

She’s full of personality and spunk! She does well with other dogs and likes to play tag. She also does very well on a leash. Tess is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Barney.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
One person is being treated for injuries after a dog attack that happened in West Lubbock on...
1 injured in West Lubbock dog attack
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
Krista Gerlich TTU Lady Raiders Basketball Coach
Lady Raiders accept WNIT bid
Crew lead, Garciela Garcia, working at Farmhouse Vineyard.
Brownfield vineyard led by women from vines to wine tasting

Latest News

Meet Tess! She’s a one-year-old pointer mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Tess
Meet Barney! He is a four-year-old German Shepherd who’s been at the shelter for about eight...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Barney
Meet Barney! He is a four-year-old German Shepherd who’s been at the shelter for about eight...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Barney
Meet Precious! She is a three-year-old female Rottweiler who’s been at the shelter for about...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Precious