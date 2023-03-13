Lady Raiders accept WNIT bid

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time since 2013, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders are in the postseason. WNIT Tournament officials have completed weeks of research for the 25th Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Texas Tech is one of 32 teams with an at large bid. The complete bracket with pairings won’t be released until Monday.

The Lady Raiders completed the season 18-14 and 6-12 in Big 12 play.

ROUND ONE - March 15-17

ROUND TWO - March 18-21

ROUND THREE - March 22-24

QUARTERFINALS - March 25-27

SEMIFINALS - March 28-29

CHAMPIONSHIP - Saturday April 1st at 5:30pm ET (CBS)

