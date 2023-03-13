Local Listings
Lady Raiders draw home contest vs. UTEP in opening round of 2023 WNIT

The Lady Raiders and Miners will meet for the first time since 1997 Thursday in Lubbock
Texas Tech University
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Postseason basketball is returning to United Supermarkets Arena as the Texas Tech Lady Raiders will play host to the UTEP Miners, Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Thursday’s contest will serve as the program’s first postseason action since the 2012-13 season when the Lady Raiders hosted the First and Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. It will also be the first matchup between the Lady Raiders and Miners in nearly three decades. Tech is 12-0 all-time against UTEP.

Fans can visit the Texas Tech Ticket Office online to purchase tickets for the opening round. All 2022-23 Lady Raider Basketball season ticket holders have until 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon (Mar. 14) to claim/purchase their seats from this season. All reserved seats are $10 while general admission seats are $8.

More information regarding complete broadcast details and student tickets. will be released in the coming days.

The Lady Raiders are 8-5 all-time in the WNIT and are 38-24 all-time in the postseason (NCAAs and WNIT). The complete WNIT bracket can be found above.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications.

Krista Gerlich TTU Lady Raiders Basketball Coach
Lady Raiders accept WNIT bid

