LCSO: Suspect in custody following shooting at 92nd and Avenue P

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene at 92nd Street and Ave P. Deputies were called to the scene for reports of shots fired at 4:44 PM.

At this time, it appears there are two victims that have been shot. The condition of both victims currently is unknown. They have both been transported by EMS to a local hospital.

At this time there is no threat to the public. The suspect is in custody.

