Light showers Sunday night, cooler Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A weak upper level disturbance is bringing some moisture to out area, giving us a good chance for light showers throughout the night.

Raincast (KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday high temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mostly sunny skies. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

There is a chance of rain in the forecast Monday night, mainly for the northern part of the viewing area. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s. It will be breezy, southeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Raincast (KCBD)

On Tuesday high temperatures will be in the lower 60s, with mostly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 40s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

