Light showers tonight, not as chilly tomorrow

By Shania Jackson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another chance for light, rain showers is in our forecast tonight.

Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. East winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. There is a slight chance we will see some showers tonight. The northern part of the viewing area may even see a wintry mix.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Tomorrow will not be as cool, with high temperatures in the lower 60s. We are expecting mostly sunny skies. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday evening will be mostly clear but will become partly cloudy throughout the night. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Wednesday will be warm, and breezy with south winds around 15 to 25 mph. Some gusts may be up to 35 mph. Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

7-Day Windcast
7-Day Windcast(KCBD)

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 50s. There is a slight chance of rain from the system that is over California right now. South winds will be around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

