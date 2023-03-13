Lubbock commissioners table proposal of game room regulations after heated debate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Currently, Lubbock county does not regulate game rooms beyond the state’s gambling laws, this causes concern among many city leaders.

As written in the ordinance:

The Lubbock County Commissioners Court finds illicit game rooms, as a category of commercial uses, are associated with a wide variety of adverse secondary effects including but not limited to personal and property crimes, sex offenses and human trafficking, gambling offenses, negative impacts on surrounding properties, urban blight, and litter.

“The gambling is the least of my concerns. It is the drug trafficking, the prostitution, the human trafficking, that have been associated with some of these businesses,” Precinct 2 County Commissioner Jason Corley said.

“Texas legislature gave the counties the authority to regulate this industry about ten years ago and there are still no regulations. We’re basically living in the wild west,” Ben Garcia, a local attorney said.

The courtroom indeed felt more like the wild west as the debate became more intense with each disagreement.

The ordinance proposes:

In accordance with the authority and provisions of chapter 234 of the Texas local government code, restricting the number of game rooms within Lubbock county, providing for an application process, providing for other regulations, providing for a civil penalty for violation of these regulations, and providing for related matters. The Lubbock County Commissioners Court hereby designates and directs the Lubbock County Sheriff and his department to enforce these regulations.

The proposal would implement a “permit administrator” through the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to enforce the regulations across all game rooms within county limits. Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe said his department does not have the capacity or resources to enforce these regulations.

“All we’re doing is creating an umbrella of legitimacy over an otherwise illegal business in order to go onto full enforcement which would take tremendous resources,” Rowe said.

Commissioner Corley said he doesn’t need a full police squad in the game rooms, he wants someone with a clipboard to walk around and inspect the game rooms, to make sure they are operating according to ordinances.

“We don’t want to regulate this because that makes it legitimate,” Corley said. “Whether it’s legitimate or not it’s already happening.”

The court’s split decision led commissioners to table the proposal, setting it aside until September saying it will give them time to evaluate ways to fund the mandates in next year’s budget.

