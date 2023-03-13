Lubbock County commissioners considering game room crackdown

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County seems poised to crack down on game rooms.

The Commissioners Court will deliberate a new resolution Monday morning lining out new permitting and operating requirements for legal gaming.

Violations could cost up to $10,000 each.

The resolution declares game rooms a threat to public health and wellbeing. Specifically, it ties illegal gambling dens to human trafficking operations, sex crimes, property damage and urban blight.

This follows last fall’s major game room busts in Hockley County where dozens of people were charged with drug and weapons crimes.

Under the resolution, Sheriff Kelly Rowe would administer and control all the permits, with $10,000 penalties for violating the agreements.

Violators could also get charged with a misdemeanor.

The ordinance limits game room permits to one per 30,000 residents, so it would allow 10 rooms in Lubbock County.

That ordinance will go before the court Monday morning, 10 a.m. at the Lubbock County Courthouse.

