Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock County commissioners considering game room crackdown

10 a.m. Monday at Lubbock County Courthouse
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County seems poised to crack down on game rooms.

The Commissioners Court will deliberate a new resolution Monday morning lining out new permitting and operating requirements for legal gaming.

Violations could cost up to $10,000 each.

The resolution declares game rooms a threat to public health and wellbeing. Specifically, it ties illegal gambling dens to human trafficking operations, sex crimes, property damage and urban blight.

This follows last fall’s major game room busts in Hockley County where dozens of people were charged with drug and weapons crimes.

Under the resolution, Sheriff Kelly Rowe would administer and control all the permits, with $10,000 penalties for violating the agreements.

Violators could also get charged with a misdemeanor.

The ordinance limits game room permits to one per 30,000 residents, so it would allow 10 rooms in Lubbock County.

That ordinance will go before the court Monday morning, 10 a.m. at the Lubbock County Courthouse.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Adams after Oklahoma
Texas Tech to pay Mark Adams more than $4 million, forms coach search committee
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
One person is being treated for injuries after a dog attack that happened in West Lubbock on...
1 injured in West Lubbock dog attack
Arrested Payne Springs officers charged
Police chief, officer in Texas town used informant to buy, sell drugs, court documents say
J Nicholas Bryant, 26
26-year-old fraudster sentenced to 14 years in prison following boasts about criminal conduct

Latest News

Crew lead, Garciela Garcia, working at Farmhouse Vineyard.
Brownfield vineyard led by women from vines to wine tasting
KCBD News at 10
Source: KCBD Video
Women-led vineyard in Brownfield
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock County commissioners to consider game room crackdown