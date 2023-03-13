Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: Lubbock Co. proposing restrictions on game rooms

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Commissioners to consider game room ordinance

Lady Raiders in WNIT

  • This will be the first time the Lady Raiders are competing in the post season in 10 years
  • The tournament bracket will be announced later today
  • Details here: Lady Raiders accept WNIT bid

Federal government will money deposited at Silicon Valley Banks

Biden to OK Alaska oil site

Millions brace for more flooding

