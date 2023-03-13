Monday morning top stories: Lubbock Co. proposing restrictions on game rooms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Commissioners to consider game room ordinance

County Commissioners will weigh a new resolution for legal gaming

An ordinance will go before a court this morning at 10 o’clock

Lady Raiders in WNIT

This will be the first time the Lady Raiders are competing in the post season in 10 years

The tournament bracket will be announced later today

Federal government will money deposited at Silicon Valley Banks

This follows the banks collapse on Friday, making it the second biggest bank failure in U.S. history

Authorities say customers will have access to all of their money starting today

Biden to OK Alaska oil site

Sources say the Biden Administration will approve a controversial new oil project called the Willow Project

This would authorize three drilling sites in the northern part of Alaska

Millions brace for more flooding

Millions California residents are expecting more harsh weather conditions today

A new atmospheric river is threatening heavy rain and flooding, with 15 million people in California and Nevada being affected

