Monday morning top stories: Lubbock Co. proposing restrictions on game rooms

Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Commissioners to consider game room ordinance
- County Commissioners will weigh a new resolution for legal gaming
- An ordinance will go before a court this morning at 10 o’clock
Lady Raiders in WNIT
- This will be the first time the Lady Raiders are competing in the post season in 10 years
- The tournament bracket will be announced later today
Federal government will money deposited at Silicon Valley Banks
- This follows the banks collapse on Friday, making it the second biggest bank failure in U.S. history
- Authorities say customers will have access to all of their money starting today
Biden to OK Alaska oil site
- Sources say the Biden Administration will approve a controversial new oil project called the Willow Project
- This would authorize three drilling sites in the northern part of Alaska
Millions brace for more flooding
- Millions California residents are expecting more harsh weather conditions today
- A new atmospheric river is threatening heavy rain and flooding, with 15 million people in California and Nevada being affected
