SPC’s Groove Day to feature renowned drummer Sonny Emory

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College’s Commercial Music Department is proud to host the inaugural “Groove Day,” featuring renowned drummer Sonny Emory. The event will begin at 10 a.m. on March 25 (Saturday) in the Tom T. Hall Studio.

Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.

Emory has performed with artists such as Eric Clapton, Earth, Wind and Fire, Bruce Hornsby, Lee Ritenour, David Sanborn, Steely Dan, Cameo and others.

The morning session will begin with a masterclass featuring Phillip Smith, director of percussion and instructor in commercial music. Smith will discuss the sound of brushes, their uses and different ways to practice with them.

Emory will then perform and conduct a masterclass. He will talk about a variety of topics, participate in a question-and-answer session, and discuss his international performing and recording career. Emory will also talk about his upcoming Tokyo residency with Eric Clapton.

The event will allow attendees to participate in a “Groove Contest” after lunch. Each contestant will perform five compulsory grooves as well as a groove of his or her choice. A panel of judges, including Emory, will award prizes to the winners. Participation will be limited, but all ages and experience levels are encouraged to participate. Registration will be based on “first come, first served.”

Emory will conduct a private masterclass following the event. Attendees will receive exclusive access to Emory. The cost is $50 for students (with IDs) and $100 for non-students. Space will be limited. Visit the website: www.spccreativearts.com/grooveday for more details.

The day-long festivities are sponsored by Yamaha Drums, Aquarian Drumheads, Zildjian Cymbals and Vic Firth Sticks. The sponsors have provided giveaway items for attendees. For more information, contact Smith at (806) 716-2290 or email psmith@southplainscollege.edu.

