UMC delivers food bags to Brown Elementary

UMC has been an official sponsor of Brown Elementary, under the esteemed Partners in Education program, since 2008.(UMC Health System)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - This year marks 15 years that UMC employees have donated food bags to students at Brown Elementary School. UMC delivered the food items on Friday, March 10th, 2023.

UMC staff members contribute monetary donations or food items towards the creation of food bags. Each bag comprises of a variety of items including peanut butter, jelly, chips, bread, Capri-sun, pudding cups, fruit cups, granola bars, snack crackers, and other consumables. The Legal and Compliance Departments at UMC coordinate the assembly of 120 food bags. Subsequently, the UMC Emergency Medical Services (EMS) division undertakes the responsibility of transporting these food bags to Brown Elementary.

“Food insecurity is one of the primary social determinants of health.  A lack of appropriate food impacts all aspects of a person’s overall physical and mental health,” said Kristi Duske, Senior Vice-President & Chief Legal Officer. “UMC values its role in the community as a partner for those in need, and its employees prioritize service as their passion.”

UMC is committed to supporting the community by funding several events throughout the year in addition to the provision of food bags. The events include a welcome back breakfast/lunch for school teachers, an annual appreciation dinner for Brown Elementary, a school supply drive, food bag distribution during Christmas, and a community picnic. These events serve to strengthen UMC’s relationship with the community and demonstrate the organization’s commitment to giving back.

“We’re incredibly thankful for UMC’s longtime support of Lubbock ISD and Brown Elementary School,” said Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo. “As a valued Partner in Education, UMC has been a vital piece of connecting our schools with the Lubbock community.”

UMC has been an official sponsor of Brown Elementary, under the esteemed Partners in Education program, since 2008. During this time, UMC has implemented a variety of activities and provided diverse forms of assistance based on the school’s identified requirements. The continued distribution of food bags to Brown Elementary is a cherished tradition that UMC is ardently passionate about, and it is our intention to continue providing this support as part of our steadfast commitment to serving the community.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by UMC Health System.

