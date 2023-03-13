Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott...
A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott Donaldson said Donaldson has consented to the city’s request to inspect the venue and is confident it followed all city codes.(NBC News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Operators of the western New York concert venue where three people were trampled to death in a crowd surge after a show by the rapper GloRilla say they are “devastated by the events” and cooperating with the city as it investigates.

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott Donaldson said Donaldson has consented to the city’s request to inspect the venue and is confident it followed all city codes.

The city temporarily shut down the former military armory by refusing to renew its entertainment license while criminal and regulatory investigations are underway.

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, died and at least six people were injured after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits after the March 5 show.

Police said concertgoers described hearing what they believed to be gunshots, but no evidence of gunfire has been found. The venue’s main arena holds about 5,000 people.

Audience members rushed for the Main Street Armory’s exits because of unfounded fears of gunfire, authorities said. (WHAM, ATIYA HOLLEY, TWITTER, CNN)

“The Main Street Armory, Scott Donaldson, and his team are devastated by the events that occurred March 5, 2023. Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones of Rhondesia Belton, Brandy Miller and Aisha Stephens,” the written statement released by the law office Gallo & Iacovangelo said in part. “Over the years, the Armory has successfully hosted hundreds of events.”

It was the first public statement from the venue since the concert.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
One person is being treated for injuries after a dog attack that happened in West Lubbock on...
1 injured in West Lubbock dog attack
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
A Midland man died at the hospital after a rollover on CR 1040, 14.5 miles east of Midland.
19-year-old Midland man killed in rollover
Krista Gerlich TTU Lady Raiders Basketball Coach
Lady Raiders accept WNIT bid

Latest News

Proposed regulations on game rooms
Proposed regulations on game rooms
Lubbock banker reassures local depositors
Lubbock banker reassures local despositors
In this courtroom sketch, in federal court in New York, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Sayfullo...
Divided jury means no death penalty for NYC bike path killer
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
At this time, no injuries have been reported and officers are currently searching the area for...
LCSO: Suspect in custody following shooting at 92nd and Avenue P