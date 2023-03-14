Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

3 critically injured, 1 arrested after South Lubbock game room shooting

A total of four victims have been identified in relation to the shooting a south Lubbock game room earlier today.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Sherriff’s Office says an arrest has been made after a shooting that injured four people Monday afternoon.

Deputies arrested 49-year-old Jamie Lee Pruett. Pruett is facing multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 4:44 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call near 110th and Ave. P where they found 42-year-old Benjamin Veanueva with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and officers are currently searching the area for...
At this time, no injuries have been reported and officers are currently searching the area for the suspect.(Julio Iglesias | KCBD)

Then just before 5:00 p.m., deputies responded to a second shots fired call at 92nd and Ave P. where they found 41-year-old Florencia Rivera with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

LSO says another victim shot at the same location was driven to the hospital by private vehicle. He was later identified as 32-year-old Christian Rios. Rios remains in the hospital in critical condition.

While deputies were on scene, they were later notified of a third shooting with a fourth victim at an Allsup’s on Hwy. 84 related to the same incident. According to Slaton Police, the victim was taken to a Lubbock hospital. Deputies identified him as 35-year-old Cody Payne. He was since been released from the hospital.

Deputies were able to gather a description of the suspect vehicle and later arrested Pruett without incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Chris Beard speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct....
Chris Beard named men’s head basketball coach at Ole Miss
Slaton Police Department
Slaton PD responding to shooting at Allsup’s
From left to right: Clay Cash, Shelley Sweatt, Tim Culp
Abbott appoints 3 new members to Texas Tech Board of Regents

Latest News

An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval...
Federal Judge in Amarillo holds hearing on fate of abortion-pill
The odds of winning the Million Dollar Loteria are one in 3.27 million.
Lamesa resident wins $1 million lottery prize
The test is scheduled for 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 21.
Texas Tech to test TechAlert! system ahead of severe weather season
KCBD News at Noon