3 critically injured, 1 arrested after South Lubbock game room shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Sherriff’s Office says an arrest has been made after a shooting that injured four people Monday afternoon.

Deputies arrested 49-year-old Jamie Lee Pruett. Pruett is facing multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 4:44 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call near 110th and Ave. P where they found 42-year-old Benjamin Veanueva with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Then just before 5:00 p.m., deputies responded to a second shots fired call at 92nd and Ave P. where they found 41-year-old Florencia Rivera with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

LSO says another victim shot at the same location was driven to the hospital by private vehicle. He was later identified as 32-year-old Christian Rios. Rios remains in the hospital in critical condition.

While deputies were on scene, they were later notified of a third shooting with a fourth victim at an Allsup’s on Hwy. 84 related to the same incident. According to Slaton Police, the victim was taken to a Lubbock hospital. Deputies identified him as 35-year-old Cody Payne. He was since been released from the hospital.

Deputies were able to gather a description of the suspect vehicle and later arrested Pruett without incident.

The case remains under investigation.

