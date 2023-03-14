4 injured in South Lubbock game room shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are injured after a shooting in a South Lubbock game room Monday afternoon.

Just before 5:00 p.m., Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call at 92nd and Ave P. Investigators say two people were transported to a local hospital and a third victim was taken by private vehicle.

While deputies were on scene, they were later notified of another shooting with a fourth victim at an Allsup’s on Hwy. 84 related to the same incident. According to Slaton Police, the victim was taken to a Lubbock hospital.

LSO says a suspect is in custody. At this time, the names of the victims and extent of their injuries have not been released.

This investigation is ongoing.

