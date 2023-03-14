Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

4 injured in South Lubbock game room shooting

A total of four victims have been identified in relation to the shooting a south Lubbock game room earlier today.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are injured after a shooting in a South Lubbock game room Monday afternoon.

Just before 5:00 p.m., Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call at 92nd and Ave P. Investigators say two people were transported to a local hospital and a third victim was taken by private vehicle.

While deputies were on scene, they were later notified of another shooting with a fourth victim at an Allsup’s on Hwy. 84 related to the same incident. According to Slaton Police, the victim was taken to a Lubbock hospital.

LSO says a suspect is in custody. At this time, the names of the victims and extent of their injuries have not been released.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Chris Beard speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct....
Chris Beard named men’s head basketball coach at Ole Miss
Slaton Police Department
Slaton PD responding to shooting at Allsup’s
A Midland man died at the hospital after a rollover on CR 1040, 14.5 miles east of Midland.
19-year-old Midland man killed in rollover

Latest News

Texas Rent Relief logo (PRNewsfoto/Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs)
Texas Rent Relief program re-opens applications March 14-28
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: 4 injured in South Lubbock game room shooting
LCU falls 67-44 in double OT
LCU falls 67-44 in double OT
A Lubbock banker wants to reassure depositors their money is safe after a volatile weekend in...
Lubbock banker reassures local depositors their money is safe, after SVB collapse