4 victims identified in south Lubbock game room shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of four victims have been identified in relation to the shooting a south Lubbock game room earlier today.

Three victims were shot at the game room at 9103 Ave P with one driven to the hospital by private vehicle before deputies arrived.

While deputies were on scene, they were notified of another shooting with a fourth victim at 1402 N. HWY 84 Frontage Rd, also related to the same incident.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has reminded the public there is no danger to the public and that the suspect is in custody.

The names of the suspect and victims have not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

