Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

4 victims identified in south Lubbock game room shooting

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of four victims have been identified in relation to the shooting a south Lubbock game room earlier today.

Three victims were shot at the game room at 9103 Ave P with one driven to the hospital by private vehicle before deputies arrived.

While deputies were on scene, they were notified of another shooting with a fourth victim at 1402 N. HWY 84 Frontage Rd, also related to the same incident.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has reminded the public there is no danger to the public and that the suspect is in custody.

The names of the suspect and victims have not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
One person is being treated for injuries after a dog attack that happened in West Lubbock on...
1 injured in West Lubbock dog attack
Chris Beard speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct....
Chris Beard named men’s head basketball coach at Ole Miss
A Midland man died at the hospital after a rollover on CR 1040, 14.5 miles east of Midland.
19-year-old Midland man killed in rollover
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip

Latest News

Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigating Central Lubbock homicide
motion to table proposal
Commissioner Corley to reintroduce game room regulations following shooting, hours after proposal was tabled
Slaton Police Department
Slaton PD responding to shooting at Allsup’s
'Unusual amount' of damage in North Overton
'Unusual amout' of damage in North Overton