KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bronze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bronze KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He’s a three-year-old pitbull/terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

Staff says he is silly and goofy. He likes to get down and dirty at times, but would rather try to sit in your lap. He’s also very outgoing and smart. Bronze is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

