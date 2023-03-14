Lamesa resident wins $1 million lottery prize
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa resident has won a whopping $1 million from a scratch off lottery ticket.
The winner, who has not revealed their identity, bought the Million Dollar Loteria ticket from a Yesway store at 1111 Seminole Rd. in Lamesa.
The odds of winning any prize in the Million Dollar Loteria are “one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.” In total, nearly 17 million tickets for the game exist.
The Lamesa winner was the fourth of eight top prize winners. The Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $254 million in total prize money.
