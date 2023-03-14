Local Listings
LCU falls in Double Overtime Thriller

Lubbock Christian University Athletics Logo (Courtesy LCU)
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KCBD) - The LCU Lady Chaps battled UT-Tyler in a game that needed 2 overtimes, but they came up short 67-64 In the NCAA South Central Regional Championship in San Angelo.

UT-Tyler went on an 11-2 run to lead 30-27 at the half. In the third, LCU trailed 36-27 when the Lady Chaps went on a 9-0 run to tie the game. UT-Tyler went scoreless for six minutes and nineteen seconds as the game was tied at 39 going to the 4th quarter. Down 1 in the 4th, Maci Maddox drained a three with 2:37 left to give LCU a 46-44 lead. Grace Foster’s free throw broke another tie giving LCU a 48-47 lead with 1:18 left.

LCU’s Maci Maddox made a layup & free throw with 10 seconds left to give the Lady Chaps a 50-48 lead.

UT-Tyler made two free throws to tie the game and force overtime.

LCU trailed by 4 with 2:06 left in OT when Grace Foster made two free throws to cut it to 58-56 and Maddox added 2 more free throws to tie the game at 58 with 8 seconds left sending it to double overtime.

7th seeded LCU finishes up the season in the Sweet 16 with a 24-11 record.

Congrats to Steve Gomez and LCU on a great season.

