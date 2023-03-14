Lubbock community rallies behind 7-year-old boy diagnosed with leukemia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cooper Drake was just a normal 7-year-old boy attending school, playing basketball, and taking singing lessons, but on August 4, 2022, an innocent day at the pool ended in a trip to the ER.

Cooper had been complaining of leg cramps all summer but as any mother would assume, she thought it was growing pains. She gave him Tylenol and Motrin and he continued to run around and play, however, the day took a turn when she realized something was off.

“He went from swimming in a pool to 12 hours later not being able to walk. It just came on so fast and so sudden,” Cooper’s mother, Brindley Drake said.

The family rushed Cooper to UMC Children’s, and what they thought was a simple leg cramp turned out to be leukemia. The family was in shock and disbelief and unsure of what to do next. Moving from Houston to Lubbock, the family thought about their treatment options and struggled to decide whether to stay in Lubbock or go back to the big city, but they had received such outstanding care from UMC Children’s they decided to stay.

“As soon as they told us what it was I mean they were in with us, they had a plan you know here’s what we’re gonna do,” Dillon Drake, Cooper’s father said.

Cooper started his chemotherapy shortly after his admission to UMC Children’s.

“It was really hard at first, then you start getting used to it,” Cooper said.

When family and close friends were told of Cooper’s news, they jumped into action to do what they could for Cooper and his family. Family friends from Houston even made a Go Fund Me to help with his medical expenses. His mother has taken the stress of 100 texts a day checking up on Cooper and made an online journal to keep everyone up to date on Cooper’s progress.

Cooper hasn’t let this battle get him down. His family says although he may have his hard days, he is still the fun-loving, spunky boy he was before this diagnosis. The support of the community and his family make the battle a little easier to fight. #CooperDrakeStrong.

