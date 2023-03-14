Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigating Central Lubbock homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit are currently investigating a robbery turned shooting that occurred on March 9, 2023, in central Lubbock.

PREVIOUS STORY: One shot, killed in central Lubbock robbery

At 4:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Avenue T for reports of shots fired. According to the police report, while en route, officers were informed by dispatch that a Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans attempted to rob a white male, and the Hispanic male was now injured.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the white male sitting on the grass with a black handgun nearby, and a Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans laying on the sidewalk, later identified as 65-year-old Martin Martinez who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers retrieved and cleared the firearm while the white male was taken into custody and transported to the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.