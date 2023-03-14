Slaton Bakery marks 100 years serving West Texas and beyond

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton Bakery opened its doors in 1923 and has become a staple to not only West Texas but people around the globe. The sweet treats have an even sweeter history.

“It was started by a couple of bakeries coming together here in town and it changed hands over 20 times through 20 years whenever my grandparents bought it in 1943,” Chad Wilson said.

From then on, the West Texas staple became a family-owned business and for Wilson, the Slaton Bakery is where he grew up.

“I have been baking and been in the family business since I was big enough to sleep on the flour sacks. I grew up washing dishes and sweeping floors on the weekends with my parents and getting to deliver wedding cakes with my dad, you know working the holidays with my parents as well. There are a lot of sweet memories there,” said Wilson.

Those sweet memories turned into sweet treats, that have kept customers coming for 100 years.

“We have got one gentleman who is a grandpa now and he was raised by his grandpa coming into the bakery and now he is bringing his grandkids into the bakery,” Wilson said.

Aside from the regulars, people travel from far and wide to Slaton, Texas. Whether it is to see the history on display or grab a quick snack, Slaton Bakery has been making West Texas sweeter for a century.

“We have had travelers from all 50 states and I think over 50 countries come through the doors,” Wilson said.

Wilson says no matter the country or state, everyone wants the treat that Slaton Bakery is known for.

“Everybody wants our thumbprints, we make them like nobody else,” said Wilson.

Although travelers come to try the famous treats, and you can find Slaton Bakery cookies in grocery stores across Texas, Wilson says the Slaton community has kept the family business going.

“I hope that we are doing a great job representing our community, I think that the community loves us being here and we do have a lot of regulars that come in every day, I think the people are what makes it worthwhile,” Wilson said.

