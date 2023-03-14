Slaton PD responding to shooting at Allsup’s

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - According to the Slaton PD Facebook page, Slaton police officers are investigating a shooting at the Allsup’s on Hwy 84 that injured one person.

The post states the victim is in stable condition.

Slaton PD believes the shooting is an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Slaton Police Department at 806-775-1600.

