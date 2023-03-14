Sun, Snow, Spring, and the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From sunshine and above average temperatures to a chance of snow for the first day of Spring. You’ll find all of that and more in my forecast.

Light snow and rain showers drifted from west to east across the northern KCBD viewing area overnight. These light showers may result in some patchy early morning ice on raised surfaces. Elevated surfaces include bridges, overpasses, decks, and vehicles.

Sunny and breezy this afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Sunny and breezy this afternoon. A little warmer than yesterday but still about five degrees below average in the Lubbock area. Winds around 10 to 20 mph.

Increasing clouds and wind tomorrow. A much warmer afternoon, with highs about ten degrees above average for mid-March. Winds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts around 40 mph are likely, which may create some blowing dust.

Breezy and not as cold tonight. (KCBD First Alert)

A few sprinkles may fall from the clouds Wednesday. The chance of measurable rain is slim.

Precipitation chances pick up just a bit Thursday and Friday. It will be cold enough for some snow Thursday night and Friday morning. However, the chance of measurable precipitation is low, and any precipitation will be light. Still, that may be enough for some slick areas early Friday.

A notable change in weather highlights my forecast for the last weekend of Winter. Springs begins Monday with the Spring (aka Vernal) Equinox.

Winter is ending, Spring begins Monday. (KCBD First Alert)

Dry but chilly, even cold, weather is expected Saturday.

Showers are looking likely as Winter ends and Spring begins. Temperatures will be cold enough for snow, at least late night and early morning. At this time, there is the potential for accumulating snow which may affect travel in our area.

LUBBOCK CLIMATOLOGY

Lubbock’s temperatures yesterday ranged from a low of 35° (just before midnight) to a high of 55°. A trace of rain was recorded at the airport.

The low this morning was 31° at the Lubbock Airport.

For today, March 14, Lubbock’s average low is 38° and the average high 67°. The record low is 13° in 1954 and the record high is 86° in 1972.

Lubbock’s precipitation total for the month is a trace. That is 0.42″ below the month-to-date average. The total for the year is 0.75″, which is 0.97 below the year-to-date average.

Lubbock’s snowfall total for the season to date is 7.2″. That is a half inch above the average.

Sunrise today is at 7:59 AM CDT, sunset at 7:54 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:58 AM CDT.

