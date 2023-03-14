Texas Tech to test TechAlert! system ahead of severe weather season

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - With the start of severe weather season, Texas Tech will test its TechAlert! emergency communication system used to alert the university community of emergency situations, class cancellations and delays. This also will include a test of the building public address system.

The test is scheduled for 10:50 a.m. Tuesday (March 21).

To update cell or home phone information, visit emergency.ttu.edu.

