Tuesday morning top stories: 4 injured in South Lubbock game room shooting

4 injured in South Lubbock game room shooting

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the victims or given the extent of their injuries

However, there is no threat to the public

Here’s what we know: 4 injured in south Lubbock game room shooting

Corley to revive game room talks

That shooting comes the same day as county commissioners table a motion to regulate game rooms

Commissioners want those establishments registers, but the sheriff’s office says that would wear its resources thin

Read more here: Commissioner Corley to reintroduce game room regulations following shooting, hours after proposal was tabled

Banker: local deposits are safe

Many are worried after the sudden collapse of two large U.S. banks

Here in Lubbock, bankers assure people money is in good hands

WATCH: Lubbock banker reassures local depositors their money is safe, after SVB collapse

Heavy rain, snow expected in the US

Flooding issues are expected to continue in and around California

A powerful nor’easter is expected to bring heavy snow to the northeast

