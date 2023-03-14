Local Listings
Tuesday morning top stories: 4 injured in South Lubbock game room shooting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

4 injured in South Lubbock game room shooting

Corley to revive game room talks

Banker: local deposits are safe

Heavy rain, snow expected in the US

  • Flooding issues are expected to continue in and around California
  • A powerful nor’easter is expected to bring heavy snow to the northeast
  • Check the latest forecast at https://www.kcbd.com/weather/

LCU falls 67-44 in double OT
