Tuesday morning top stories: 4 injured in South Lubbock game room shooting

Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
4 injured in South Lubbock game room shooting
- The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the victims or given the extent of their injuries
- However, there is no threat to the public
Here's what we know: 4 injured in south Lubbock game room shooting
Corley to revive game room talks
- That shooting comes the same day as county commissioners table a motion to regulate game rooms
- Commissioners want those establishments registers, but the sheriff’s office says that would wear its resources thin
Commissioner Corley to reintroduce game room regulations following shooting, hours after proposal was tabled
Banker: local deposits are safe
- Many are worried after the sudden collapse of two large U.S. banks
- Here in Lubbock, bankers assure people money is in good hands
Lubbock banker reassures local depositors their money is safe, after SVB collapse
Heavy rain, snow expected in the US
- Flooding issues are expected to continue in and around California
- A powerful nor’easter is expected to bring heavy snow to the northeast
Check the latest forecast
