Warmer, windy tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are expecting a 10° warm up on Wednesday right before temperatures plummet going into the weekend.

This evening will be mostly clear but clouds will enter our area tonight. South winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, with overnight temperatures in the lower 40s. After midnight there is a chance for patchy fog across the area.

Tomorrow morning will start off cloudy with another possibility of patchy fog. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-70s. It will be breezy, with south winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Day Planner (KCBD)

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with warmer overnight temperatures in the lower 50s. It will still be breezy with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph.

Thursday we will have southwest winds in the morning, becoming west in the afternoon around 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 65°. There is a cold front coming through in the afternoon that will bring us a good chance for rain showers.

Raincast (KCBD)

Thursday night will be windy with north winds around 20 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph. Mostly cloudy skies expected with overnight temperatures in the upper 20s. Rain chances will continue, with some possibilities of snow.

