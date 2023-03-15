4th on Broadway committee searching for volunteers, sponsors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 4th on Broadway celebration has been bringing Lubbockites together for 33 years, but the biggest draw to the event is becoming harder to maintain.

Anna Delano, publicity chair for 4th on Broadway, says “You have to understand this is a free event, and in order to host a free event that caters to about 70 to 80,000 people - that is an undertaking.”

Finding people to serve thousands for free is even harder.

Leslie Cranford, marketing coordinator for 4th on Broadway, says “We also need volunteers; it takes hundreds of volunteers to get this thing off of the ground.”

With events spanning from 4th of July morning to the firework shows that night, there is plenty of work to go around.

“This is an opportunity for you to give back to Lubbock and be a part of something that has become an institution. It is in the summer and people are worried about being hot, but again, we will take you for whatever time you can commit,” Delano said.

In addition to needing volunteers, Cranford and Delano say there are fewer floats for the community to enjoy.

“There seem to be not as many floats as there used to be. We love our classic cars and walking groups, but this year especially, we want to emphasize floats,” Cranford said.

Cranford and Delani say they need local businesses and nonprofits to come together to keep 4th on Broadway afloat and to keep the fun free for all.

“We have never had to charge for this event and we don’t want to start,’ Delano said.

Applications for volunteers and floats are open until May 5, you can apply here.

