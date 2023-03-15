Cold front to arrive tomorrow morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A “spring day” on the South Plains with afternoon temperatures in the 70s and 80s. In fact, it was 81 degrees in Lubbock this afternoon. A few clouds during the day, but more on the way tonight through tomorrow with a chance for some late night-early morning showers over the region.

The next big change will be tomorrow as a strong cold front will blast southward from the Panhandle into the area by late morning and will move into Lubbock and the central communities around 2-3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. It’s the type of cold front that could arrive early and will impact temps over the South Plains by late afternoon.

The cold air will remain in place through the weekend with lows in the 20s Saturday morning with an afternoon high only making it to the low 50s. (KCBD, John Robison)

The front will likely impact the northern counties around noon or shortly after, so temperatures in the northern communities may stay in the mid to upper 50s. Here in Lubbock, our high could vary from the upper 50s to the mid-60s depending on the arrival time of the cold air.

Along with the chill, the cold front brings some gusty northerly winds of 25-35 mph to add more chill to the air. So, take along a jacket if you dress for the 70s again because when the front arrives, you’ll need it shortly thereafter.

Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 20s from Lubbock to the north by Friday morning so you may need to protect new, tender vegetation in your yard.

