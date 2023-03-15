Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in Thomasville.(Wctv)
By Raghad Hamad and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – One person is dead after a car crashed into the front entrance of a Walmart store Wednesday in Georgia, state police said.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was arrested. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A Thomasville Police Department spokesman said several others were injured.

The store is closed until further notice.

Other information was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
3 critically injured, 1 arrested after south Lubbock game room shooting
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
The odds of winning the Million Dollar Loteria are one in 3.27 million.
Lamesa resident wins $1 million lottery prize
A Lubbock banker wants to reassure depositors their money is safe after a volatile weekend in...
Lubbock banker reassures local depositors their money is safe, after SVB collapse
Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho was charged with multiple crimes, including human trafficking and...
Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina shed; suspect arrested

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department
LFR, LPD responding to man climbing cell phone tower in medical district
The new baby bongo does not have a name yet, but the zoo says it is healthy.
Zoo announces birth of extremely rare bongo calf
Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
‘What You Won’t Do for Love’ singer Bobby Caldwell dies
FILE - President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake...
Trump allies file ethics complaint against Gov. DeSantis
Liliana Holbrook is accused of helping a customer make multiple false returns at a retail store...
Employee accused of gifting customer nearly $10K in bogus return scam