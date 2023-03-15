Home runs power Tech past No. 25 Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech dropped No. 25 Texas State in both games of the midweek tilt, 4-3 and 3-2, to earn the program’s first ranked road win since 2019, Tuesday at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The Red Raiders (22-7) utilized a pair of home runs to down the Bobcats (18-9) in game one, marking the first time Tech has downed a ranked opponent on the road since defeating No. 12 Auburn on Feb. 16, 2019.

With the doubleheader sweep, Tech has also earned back-to-back ranked wins for the first time since 2019 when the Red Raiders swept a midweek tilt against No. 20 Kentucky. It is the first time that Tech has earned back-to-back ranked wins on the road since powering past No. 9 Missouri in the first two games of the series back in 2012.

It also marked two consecutive seasons that the Red Raiders have toppled a nationally ranked opponent after beating No. 18 Northwestern last year.

“Our ball club really showed up today; they were ready,” head coach Craig Snider said. “All three facets – offense, defense and pitching – were great today. I am proud of our kids for showing up. It was a great way to start this road trip.”

Game One: Texas Tech 4, No. 25 Texas State 3The Red Raiders jumped on the board first when Ellie Bailey sent the first pitch she saw over the left-field wall in the top of the second.

After a quiet third frame, Peyton Blythe handed Tech a 3-0 lead with a two-run homer of her own; however, Texas State would retaliate with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to knot the contest at three.

The Red Raiders refused to back down as Abbie Orrick led off the fifth frame with a single and came around to score off a sacrifice fly by Demi Elder to regain the lead, 4-3, once and for all.

Starter Kendall Fritz (6-1) earned the win after scattering three runs and eight hits in her 4.1 innings of work. After a pair of infield singles, Sage Hoover (SV1) checked into the circle in the bottom of the fifth and forced a pair of quick flyouts to evade any danger.

Hoover worked a quick three up, three down inning in the sixth to send her offense to the plate in the seventh. Tech looked to add some insurance after getting two runners aboard at the top of the final frame but left them stranded.

Hoover retired the first two batters before finding herself in some danger after a pair of singles. However, the righty calmly stepped back into the circle and forced a fly out to earn her first save of the season.

Game Two: Texas Tech 3, No. 25 Texas State 2In game two, it was the Bobcats who jumped on the board first after Hannah Earls hit an infield single and came around to score off a sacrifice fly.

After giving up a leadoff walk in the second, Erna Carlin (1-2) entered in relief and recorded the final three outs of the frame. Carlin would scatter three hits through the next 3.0 innings of work to hold the Bobcats at bay.

However, in the bottom of the fifth, Texas State would capitalize on a walk and a Tech fielding error to take a 2-0 lead.

Needing a spark, Makinzy Herzog got the offense rolling with a leadoff walk to open the top half of the sixth. Kailey Wyckoff followed directly behind Herzog with a double to left field that moved runners into scoring position.

An RBI groundout by Blythe cut the deficit in half and moved Wyckoff to third for Bailey. Bailey would then smash her second homer of the day, this overtime over the center-field wall, to hand Tech the lead once and for all.

Herzog (SV2) earned her second save of the season after entering for Carlin in the bottom of the sixth and shutting down Texas State over the next two frames.

Next UpThe Red Raiders will trek to College Park, Maryland for a three-day tournament starting Friday. The first pitch against Rider is set for 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications.