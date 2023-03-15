Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fitzgerald

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Fitzgerald KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He’s a five-year-old pitbull/terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

Don’t let his age fool you! He can keep up with the young ones in a game of chase. He’s very easygoing and does amazing on car rides. He would be good in any family. Fitzgerald is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bronze.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
3 critically injured, 1 arrested after south Lubbock game room shooting
The odds of winning the Million Dollar Loteria are one in 3.27 million.
Lamesa resident wins $1 million lottery prize
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
A Lubbock banker wants to reassure depositors their money is safe after a volatile weekend in...
Lubbock banker reassures local depositors their money is safe, after SVB collapse
Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho was charged with multiple crimes, including human trafficking and...
Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina shed; suspect arrested

Latest News

Meet Fitzgerald! He’s a five-year-old pitbull/terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Fitzgerald
Meet Bronze! He’s a three-year-old pitbull/terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bronze
Meet Bronze! He’s a three-year-old pitbull/terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about...
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bronze
Meet Tess! She’s a one-year-old pointer mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Mee Tess