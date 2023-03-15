KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fitzgerald

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Fitzgerald KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He’s a five-year-old pitbull/terrier mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

Don’t let his age fool you! He can keep up with the young ones in a game of chase. He’s very easygoing and does amazing on car rides. He would be good in any family. Fitzgerald is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

