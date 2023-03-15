LFR, LPD responding to man climbing cell phone tower in medical district

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are at 22nd and Memphis Avenue after receiving reports of a man climbing a cell phone tower.

LPD received the call at 3:27 p.m. Arriving officers confirmed that a man was indeed climbing the tower. Police do not know who the man is at this time.

Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD have shut down multiple streets in the area.

LPD is advising people in the area to remain indoors and for the rest of the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.