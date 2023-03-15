Local Listings
LFR, LPD responding to man climbing cell phone tower in medical district

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are at 22nd and Memphis Avenue after receiving reports of a man climbing a cell phone tower.

LPD received the call at 3:27 p.m. Arriving officers confirmed that a man was indeed climbing the tower. Police do not know who the man is at this time.

Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD have shut down multiple streets in the area.

LPD is advising people in the area to remain indoors and for the rest of the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

