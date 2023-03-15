LPD identifies cell tower subject
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD confirmed that they have taken 49-year-old Chad Coffey into custody after he climbed a cell phone tower in the medical district. Responders are now reopening the area.
Police say they did not recover any weapons.
LPD received a call at 3:27 p.m. of a man climbing a cell tower near 22nd Street and Memphis Avenue.
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD shut down multiple streets in the area.
LPD issued a notification saying SWAT was responding to the incident and advising people in the area to remain indoors and for the rest of the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
