LPD identifies cell tower subject

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD confirmed that they have taken 49-year-old Chad Coffey into custody after he climbed a cell phone tower in the medical district. Responders are now reopening the area.

Police say they did not recover any weapons.

LPD received a call at 3:27 p.m. of a man climbing a cell tower near 22nd Street and Memphis Avenue.

Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD shut down multiple streets in the area.

LPD issued a notification saying SWAT was responding to the incident and advising people in the area to remain indoors and for the rest of the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.