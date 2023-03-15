Local Listings
Lubbock museums offering ‘staycation’ activities

If you’re staying in Lubbock for spring break and need fun activities for the kids, the Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum are hosting “staycation”
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re staying in Lubbock for spring break and need fun activities for the kids, the Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum are hosting “staycation” activities all week.

The events started yesterday and run through Friday. The Buddy Holly Center has activities from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Silent Wings Museum has events from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum is also hosting an all-day scavenger hunt.

This is the first year the museums are hosting the staycation events since COVID.

“It’s been two or three years since we’ve actually been able to do the crafts here and we’re super excited to have everybody back in the museum and back in the center,” Tanis Blount, Educational Coordinator of Municipal Museums said. “We try and tie our crafts into the exhibits, and when you’re just looking at it on your screen it is not as much fun as coming out here.”

The activities cost $1 with museum admission fees through Friday.

