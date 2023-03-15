Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Michael Irvin refiles $100M Marriott lawsuit, shares video of encounter with accuser

Surveillance video appears to show Michael Irvin speaking with his accuser in a brief encounter at a Phoenix-area hotel. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A lawsuit involving Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has been refiled on Tuesday afternoon in Maricopa County Superior Court.

According to KPHO, Irvin is accused of misconduct at a Phoenix-area hotel during Super Bowl week and has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott International Inc., along with listing four hotel employees.

The lawsuit alleges that a false misconduct claim caused him to be kicked out of the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel and removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl week coverage.

This week, Irvin and his attorney, Levi McCathern, shared a portion of security camera footage of the encounter that reportedly happened at the Renaissance Hotel.

KPHO reports it obtained an edited surveillance video that appeared to show Irvin touching his accuser in the elbow twice in a brief encounter in the hotel lobby.

The Associated Press reports that Irvin and his attorneys have been actively working to prove to the public that the Hall of Fame wide receiver is innocent.

Last week, witnesses Phil Watkins and Bryn Davis appeared at a news conference by video link with Irvin and his attorney. They claimed the encounter was friendly between Irvin and the employee without seeing anything inappropriate.

“The allegations are nonsense,” McCathern said. “We need to immediately get Michael back to work, and I believe Renaissance needs to apologize.”

Marriott representatives reportedly invited Irvin to watch the surveillance video previously but he chose not to.

Irvin said the allegations have cost him paid appearances and ruined his reputation. He briefly appeared during NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage before being pulled after opening night.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Pruett, 49
3 critically injured, 1 arrested after south Lubbock game room shooting
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
The odds of winning the Million Dollar Loteria are one in 3.27 million.
Lamesa resident wins $1 million lottery prize
A Lubbock banker wants to reassure depositors their money is safe after a volatile weekend in...
Lubbock banker reassures local depositors their money is safe, after SVB collapse
Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho was charged with multiple crimes, including human trafficking and...
Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina shed; suspect arrested

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department
LFR, LPD responding to man climbing cell phone tower in medical district
The new baby bongo does not have a name yet, but the zoo says it is healthy.
Zoo announces birth of extremely rare bongo calf
Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
‘What You Won’t Do for Love’ singer Bobby Caldwell dies
FILE - President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake...
Trump allies file ethics complaint against Gov. DeSantis
Liliana Holbrook is accused of helping a customer make multiple false returns at a retail store...
Employee accused of gifting customer nearly $10K in bogus return scam