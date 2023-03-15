Wednesday morning top stories: Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Amarillo federal judge to hear case on FDA-approved abortion pill

An anti-abortion group is suing the FDA over its decades-old approval of an abortion drug – which is the most common method of abortion in the U.S.

Later this morning, both sides will have two hours to present their arguments

Wolfforth police seeking information on truck, shooting

Police in Wolfforth are trying to find three people who were inside a Dodge pickup

Police say two of them got out and started walking toward a home then shot at the homeowner who was in the garage

Biden expected to sign gun Executive Order

Pres. Biden announced an Executive Order increasing background check requirements for gun purchases

The order also ensures law enforcement agencies do more to enforce the gun control laws that are already in place

DOJ investigating bank collapse

The Department of Justice is investigating last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley bank

This comes after the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation took over and closed SVB Friday to protect deposits

