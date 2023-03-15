Wednesday morning top stories: Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Amarillo federal judge to hear case on FDA-approved abortion pill
- An anti-abortion group is suing the FDA over its decades-old approval of an abortion drug – which is the most common method of abortion in the U.S.
- Later this morning, both sides will have two hours to present their arguments
- Details here: Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas
Wolfforth police seeking information on truck, shooting
- Police in Wolfforth are trying to find three people who were inside a Dodge pickup
- Police say two of them got out and started walking toward a home then shot at the homeowner who was in the garage
- More information here
Biden expected to sign gun Executive Order
- Pres. Biden announced an Executive Order increasing background check requirements for gun purchases
- The order also ensures law enforcement agencies do more to enforce the gun control laws that are already in place
- Read more here: Biden on gun control: ‘Do something, do something big’
DOJ investigating bank collapse
- The Department of Justice is investigating last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley bank
- This comes after the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation took over and closed SVB Friday to protect deposits
- WATCH: Fed Reserve reviewing Silicon Valley Bank collapse
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.