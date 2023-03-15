Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Amarillo federal judge to hear case on FDA-approved abortion pill

  • An anti-abortion group is suing the FDA over its decades-old approval of an abortion drug – which is the most common method of abortion in the U.S.
  • Later this morning, both sides will have two hours to present their arguments
  • Details here: Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas

Wolfforth police seeking information on truck, shooting

  • Police in Wolfforth are trying to find three people who were inside a Dodge pickup
  • Police say two of them got out and started walking toward a home then shot at the homeowner who was in the garage
  • More information here

Biden expected to sign gun Executive Order

DOJ investigating bank collapse

  • The Department of Justice is investigating last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley bank
  • This comes after the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation took over and closed SVB Friday to protect deposits
  • WATCH: Fed Reserve reviewing Silicon Valley Bank collapse

